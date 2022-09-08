Covestor Ltd Acquires 2,698 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,225. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.