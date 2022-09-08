Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $838-844 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.24 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Coupa Software Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $67.43. 52,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,568. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.95.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

