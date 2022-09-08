Cosmos Trading Up 13.9% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.93 billion and $636.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $13.71 or 0.00071166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,228.88 or 0.99837812 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00024693 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

