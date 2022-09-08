Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $2.70. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,239 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $496.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.