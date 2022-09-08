Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.00.

NYSE COO traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $307.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.87. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $283.03 and a 12 month high of $456.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 76,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

