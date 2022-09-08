Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.29. 221,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.