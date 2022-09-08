Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

