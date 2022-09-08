Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 135,592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

