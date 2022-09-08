Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCSI traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 47.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of 52.26. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. The company had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on CCSI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.