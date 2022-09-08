Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 4.9%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 17,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,059,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

