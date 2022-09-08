CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) vs. Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Head-To-Head Analysis

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $15.64 million 5.32 $240,000.00 ($1.34) -5.60 Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CollPlant Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.38%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies -2,576.29% -34.02% -30.29% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats CollPlant Biotechnologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has collaboration agreements with 3D Systems Corporation; CellInk, a BICO Group company; Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; Israel's Technion Institute of Technology; AbbVie; and STEMCELL. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.