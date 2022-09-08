Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $35.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cohu to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Cohu by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohu by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

