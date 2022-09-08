Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.40% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEEX remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Company Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

