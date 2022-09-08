Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $135,000.

A SPAC I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ASCAU remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

About A SPAC I Acquisition

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

