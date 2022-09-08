Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACABU. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

