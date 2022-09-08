Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNGL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,746,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,599,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CNGL stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,016. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

