Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BENE. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.6% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

About Benessere Capital Acquisition

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

