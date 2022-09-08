Cohanzick Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.52% of Clarim Acquisition worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,430,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 403,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 10,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,315. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.