Cohanzick Management LLC Increases Holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) by 293.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,334 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Stock Performance

Shares of WPCA remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.