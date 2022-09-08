Cohanzick Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Global Consumer Acquisition makes up about 1.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GACQ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GACQ remained flat at $10.15 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Global Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

