Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPYAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,405,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of PPYAU stock remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

