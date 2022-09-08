Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.