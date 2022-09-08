Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 90 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.5% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.