Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.26. 3,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,521. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.