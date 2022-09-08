Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in FMC were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $265,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in FMC by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,878,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

FMC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

