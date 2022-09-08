Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Cuts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Bunge comprises about 0.6% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Bunge were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 48.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.65. 8,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

