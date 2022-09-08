Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 39.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,162.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

