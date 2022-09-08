CL King Cuts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $26.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CL King from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIII. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 17,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $891.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

