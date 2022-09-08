Citigroup Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $38.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BILI. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.48.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,213. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after acquiring an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 481,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

