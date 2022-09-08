Citigroup Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $38.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BILI. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.48.
Bilibili Stock Performance
NASDAQ BILI traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,213. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after acquiring an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 481,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.