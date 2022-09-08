Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,232,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,770,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,426,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,641,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $314,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 80,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

