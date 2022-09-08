Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,992,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 127,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.19% of Cigna worth $6,228,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Up 1.7 %

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

