China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CYD opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

