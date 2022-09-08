China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE CYD opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
