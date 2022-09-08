Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.92. 289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.05.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.