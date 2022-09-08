Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.36. 101,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874,623. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.