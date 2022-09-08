Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $227.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.54. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.