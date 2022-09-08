Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 62,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $141.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

