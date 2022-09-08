Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,470,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

