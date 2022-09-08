Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Head to Head Survey

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerner and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cerner alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.76 billion 4.84 $555.60 million $1.99 47.70 IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 30.85 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -1.81

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Cerner has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cerner and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 0 7 0 0 2.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerner presently has a consensus price target of $89.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 454.70%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Cerner.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 10.15% 22.86% 11.75% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cerner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerner beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. The company also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, it offers a portfolio of clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, the company provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, application management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, and data-driven services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, free-standing reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.