Center Lake Capital Management LLC Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for 5.4% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MongoDB worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDB stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.55. 23,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,187. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.