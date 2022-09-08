Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.88% of Centene worth $5,355,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 217,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 955.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

CNC stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Cowen boosted their price target on Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

