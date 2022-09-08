Celo Euro (CEUR) Price Hits $0.99

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and $34,442.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Euro

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

