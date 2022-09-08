Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.55 million and approximately $253,332.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,821,225 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.