Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 5.5%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.49. 1,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

The firm has a market cap of $852.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

