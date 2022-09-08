Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.
Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $91.85. 1,560,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,732. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91.
In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
