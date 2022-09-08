Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $91.85. 1,560,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,732. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

