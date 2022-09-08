Castweet (CTT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $633.00

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $26,512.50 and approximately $633.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00285794 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.