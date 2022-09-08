Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.96

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.50. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 274 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $24,171,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,694,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also

