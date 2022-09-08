Cappasity Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $358,830.81 and approximately $132,860.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

