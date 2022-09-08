Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 17,933 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $100,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $160.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

