Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $53,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

