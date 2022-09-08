Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 69,807 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $86,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 3.7 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

